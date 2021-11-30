Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $784.40

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 784.40 ($10.25) and traded as low as GBX 652 ($8.52). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 700 ($9.15), with a volume of 114,293 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSTA shares. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 692.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 784.40. The company has a market capitalization of £432.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

