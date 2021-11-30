Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

FRO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 52,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,152. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Frontline by 325.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Frontline by 297.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Frontline by 44.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Frontline by 113.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Frontline by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

