Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 195,644 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,597,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,644 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $103,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.53. 1,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,150. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $50,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,576 shares of company stock valued at $26,358,402 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

