Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $71.17 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,303 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $71,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,921,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 320,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,287,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.99. 4,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

