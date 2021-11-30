Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $65.93 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,671 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.34% of Webster Financial worth $65,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,521. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.46. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

