Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,218 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $60,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $97.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.