Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 997,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $156,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 935.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after purchasing an additional 432,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LPL Financial by 169.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 311,697 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after buying an additional 303,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.08. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.74 and a 200-day moving average of $150.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.