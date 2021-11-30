Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 20,535 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness makes up 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.96% of Planet Fitness worth $132,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Amundi bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after acquiring an additional 269,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,137. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.82 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.92.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

