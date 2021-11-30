frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,226 shares during the period. frontdoor makes up approximately 2.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in frontdoor were worth $26,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 223,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in frontdoor by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in frontdoor by 461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. 2,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,259. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

