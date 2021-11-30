Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNLPF shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.