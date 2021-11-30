freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.48 ($26.68).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.64) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

FRA FNTN traded up €0.19 ($0.22) on Thursday, hitting €22.63 ($25.72). The company had a trading volume of 502,077 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.62. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

