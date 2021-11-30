Foundry Partners LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

