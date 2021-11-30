FortKnoxster One Day Volume Reaches $3.43 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $19.77 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00043736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00235782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00089439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

