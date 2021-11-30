ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Accenture plc purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORG stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.