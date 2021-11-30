Flow Achieves Market Cap of $4.00 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $12.78 or 0.00022132 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and $201.23 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00095605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,416.53 or 0.07645762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.83 or 1.00196227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 313,098,660 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

