Flixxo Price Up 30.7% Over Last Week (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Flixxo has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $771.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flixxo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00043736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00235782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00089439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flixxo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flixxo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.