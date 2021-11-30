First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 88.9% in November

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FKU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. 7,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FKU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 88.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $643,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.