First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ROBT opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $59.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

