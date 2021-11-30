First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 298.4% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQEW opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

