First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:FEI opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $29,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

