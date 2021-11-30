First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FPF opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

