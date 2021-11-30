First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000.

FBZ stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

