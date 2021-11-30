First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSWA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421. First Sound Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.
First Sound Bank Company Profile
