First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSWA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421. First Sound Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

