First Property Group’s (FPO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Property Group (LON:FPO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

First Property Group stock opened at GBX 33.75 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. First Property Group has a 1-year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Property Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

