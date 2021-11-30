First Pacific Financial Increases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in IDEX were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $232.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.73 and a 200 day moving average of $222.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $238.56.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.