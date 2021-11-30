First Pacific Financial Has $862,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $334.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.13. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

