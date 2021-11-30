First Pacific Financial Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Xylem were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xylem by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after buying an additional 160,675 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Xylem by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

NYSE XYL opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

