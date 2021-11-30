First Pacific Financial Buys 287 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $181.45 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.