First Pacific Financial Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First Pacific Financial grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.