First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) to Issue Dividend of $12.80

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.
First National Bank Alaska stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. First National Bank Alaska has a twelve month low of $182.04 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.02. The company has a market capitalization of $760.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.35.
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile
See Also: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.