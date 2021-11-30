First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) to Issue Dividend of $12.80

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

First National Bank Alaska stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. First National Bank Alaska has a twelve month low of $182.04 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.02. The company has a market capitalization of $760.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.35.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

