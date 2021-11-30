First Financial Corp IN Takes $104,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

