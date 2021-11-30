First Financial Corp IN Sells 102 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,870 shares of company stock worth $27,718,493. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $551.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $289.77 and a one year high of $559.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

