First Financial Corp IN Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $351.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $294.75 and a twelve month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

