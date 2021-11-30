First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 2.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Financial Corp IN owned 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,095.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.87. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

