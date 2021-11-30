First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $159.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.70. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Community by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Community by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

