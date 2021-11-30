First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FCF. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

