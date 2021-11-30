First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $200.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.77 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.