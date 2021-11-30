First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

