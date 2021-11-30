First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 14,823 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

