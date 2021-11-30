First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $413,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.72. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.