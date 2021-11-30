First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $676,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $375.31 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.48 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

