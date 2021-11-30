First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,374 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 277,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

