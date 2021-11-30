First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,579 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,184,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,669 shares of company stock worth $2,077,299. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Ciena stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

