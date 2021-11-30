First Bank & Trust Purchases 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 66 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,910.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,854.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2,684.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

