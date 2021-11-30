First Bank & Trust Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 46.2% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 11.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 188.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 111,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 72,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.