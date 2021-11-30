First Bank & Trust Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 682,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 523,042 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 98,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,570,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

