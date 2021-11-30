First Bank & Trust Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.