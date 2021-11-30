Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Firan Technology Group stock remained flat at $$2.04 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.