Financial Survey: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and aTyr Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 734.16 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.23 aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 21.04 -$16.22 million ($2.04) -3.88

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 9 0 0 2.00 aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.43, suggesting a potential upside of 243.77%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.56%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35% aTyr Pharma N/A -50.39% -45.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats aTyr Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

