Financial Comparison: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) versus E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

This table compares LegalZoom.com and E2open Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 7.87 $9.90 million N/A N/A E2open Parent $330.01 million 11.24 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of E2open Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LegalZoom.com and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus target price of $38.13, indicating a potential upside of 102.79%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -14.13% -1.79% -22.16% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

E2open Parent beats LegalZoom.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.